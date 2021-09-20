Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $23.30. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 2,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

