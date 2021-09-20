Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1.36 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00124184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

