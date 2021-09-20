Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Lowered by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $780.01 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $490.73 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $755.61 and a 200-day moving average of $657.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.