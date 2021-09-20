BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 37.8% in August

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

