Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,306,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$6.39 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.