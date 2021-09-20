Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Bitcoin Group stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

