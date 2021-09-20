Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $72,060.81 and $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.02 or 0.00600548 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,422,416 coins and its circulating supply is 10,422,412 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

