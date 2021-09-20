BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,031,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,197,788 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of Accenture worth $13,569,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,205. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day moving average of $298.46. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

