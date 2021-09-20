BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,670,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of The Charles Schwab worth $8,187,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

