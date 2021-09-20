BlackRock Inc. Sells 205,136 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,457,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $7,165,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.72. 10,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,196. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

