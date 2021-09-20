BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,065. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

