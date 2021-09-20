Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BGX opened at $14.96 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.