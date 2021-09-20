Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $613,605.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00174140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00110443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.11 or 0.06779077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,323.60 or 0.99960259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.24 or 0.00771185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

