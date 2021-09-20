BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,990 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.02. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.67 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

