BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 108,464 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $59.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.