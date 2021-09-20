Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.57.

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.81. 8,383,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,983. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 0.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

