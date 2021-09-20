Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,323.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,219.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,287.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

