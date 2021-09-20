BOOM Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $112,113.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00124031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047206 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

