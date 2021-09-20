Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 290,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.28. 5,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

