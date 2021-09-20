BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:BPT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

