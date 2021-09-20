BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:BPT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
