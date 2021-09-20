BP’s (BP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup upped their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.39.

NYSE:BP opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

