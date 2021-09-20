Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

