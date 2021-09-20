Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.