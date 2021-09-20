Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $876.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

