Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park Aerospace by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after buying an additional 142,145 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

In other Park Aerospace news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

PKE stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.