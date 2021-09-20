Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

BRDCY opened at $24.00 on Monday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

