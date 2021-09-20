Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Bought by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares comprises approximately 2.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,658. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

