BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 672,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

