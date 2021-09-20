Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 361,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.