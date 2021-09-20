BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $464.46 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $464,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 448,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,783 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

