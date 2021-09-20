Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

BTVCY stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.