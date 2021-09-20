Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $496.81. 54,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

