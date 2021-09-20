Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Amedisys reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $167.25. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,133. Amedisys has a one year low of $166.01 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average of $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

