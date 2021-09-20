Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

