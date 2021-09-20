Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 6,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

