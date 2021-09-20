Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NetApp stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,278,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 20.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in NetApp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

