Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post sales of $27.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

RADI traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $16.68. 2,731,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,675. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 358.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

