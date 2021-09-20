Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Several research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 56,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $4,071,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

