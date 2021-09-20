Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801,906. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

