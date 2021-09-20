Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CIB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

