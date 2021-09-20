Brokerages Expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

