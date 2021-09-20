Brokerages Expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridge Investment Group.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.
Shares of BRDG stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.