Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.68 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $570.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

