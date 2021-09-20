Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

INTZ opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

