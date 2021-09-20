Brokerages Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

