Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post sales of $316.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.70 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PACW traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 655,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,231. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $9,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

