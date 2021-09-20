Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

