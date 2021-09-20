Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 702,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

