Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $9.21

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

