Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT at $10.85

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,088. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

