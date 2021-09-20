Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $4.35

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

KELTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

KELTF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

